Inter are set to keep the green and blue motif next year, if footy headlines have got their exclusive right.

The English-language website reveals that the Nerazzurri’s third shirt will have the same colours as the current one, the rather unpopular “Sprite” style shirt.

Often associated with the Milanese side’s poor Champions League campaign, the Sprite shirt will look like this, following a camouflage-like style.

What do you think?