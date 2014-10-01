Revealed: Inter wanted to sign an Atalanta player as their vice-Icardi

Inter Milan wanted him last summer but in the end he stayed in Bergamo. We are in fact talking acout Atalanta striker and ex-Milan youth player Andrea Petagna. According to sources, it seems like the nerazzurri club did in fact want him this past summer as Ausilio and company were looking to sign a vice-Icardi. In the end, Percassi did not want to sell him as he wanted to keep Papu Gomez and Andrea Petagna. He had already sold a few important players like Kessié and Andrea Conti (as well as Gagliardini and Caldara a little before this) so he had no intentions of letting any other important players leave his club.



Petagna has been decent this season for Atalanta as he scored 4 goals and added 4 assists in 15 starts for the club. It remains to be seen if he will be staying on with Atalanta past 2018 since there still seems to be interest in him from a few Italian clubs...