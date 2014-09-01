Revealed: Jermain Defoe has relegation clause

Sunderland star Jermain Defoe has a relegation clause included in his contract with Sunderland, which means the England striker will be able to leave the Black Cats for free at the end of the season.



David Moyes confirmed today that the 36-year-old striker has a relegation clause included in his contract with the Premier League side that have been relegated to Championship this season.



"We hope Jermain stays. Everybody at the club wants him to stay, all the supporters want him to stay, but it has to be Jermain's decision what he does.”



"Yes, there's a clause in the contract, which is hard to take. I would hope, in my time if I'd been manager I wouldn't have allowed a clause like that in there but it is and obviously we have to honour the contract”, Moyes said.



​Defoe joined Sunderland from Toronto FC for € 3.5 million in summer 2015. His 15 goals in 38 games with the Black Cats this season have not been enough to help Sunderland to survive the Premier League campaign.

