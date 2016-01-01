We all knew that Juventus were busy bees on the transfer window, but we didn’t know that they were this active.

With 11 days to go in the current transfer window, those Bianconeri enthusiasts over at Tuttosport have kindly listed all the players they think the Old Lady is gunning for.

The list comprises a grand total of 30 names, and includes some pretty spicy ones at that: in midfield, we find Tiemoue Bakayoko, recently linked to Manchester United, as well as Gigi Donnarumma, whose negotiations with AC Milan over a new deal are stalling.

Despite his recent denials, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also there, as is Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazetta, and Arsenal wantaway Alexis Sanchez.

Check it out below!

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders:

Strikers:

Donnarumma and Meret.De Sciglio, Darmian, Grimaldo and Kolasinac.Bakayoko, Dahoud, Goretzka, Isco, Kroos, Luiz Gustavo, Matuidi, Matic, Milinkovic-Savic, N'Zonzi, Rabiot, Rakitic, Tolisso and Verratti.André Silva, Keita, Lacazette, Morata and Sanchez.