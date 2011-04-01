Revealed: Juve’s plan to sign AC Milan defender
08 February at 17:55AC Milan central defender Alessio Romagnoli is one of several players Juventus have set their sights on ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are well aware of the fact they need to reduce the average age of Massimiliano Allegri’s rearguard, and they have identified the 23-year-old as a potential target.
If the Rossoneri fail to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, there is a good chance they will be forced to sell one of their prized assets in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. According to il BiancoNero, Juve are ready to take advantage of the situation by making a bid for the former Roma man as early as June.
However, Diavolo technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli would be loathed to lose him as he looks to build a solid core of Italian players to work and improve under the tutelage of Gennaro Gattuso.
(il BiancoNero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
