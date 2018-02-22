Revealed: Juventus earn €91.8m from UCL campaign
05 May at 15:15According to the latest reports from Calcio e Finanza, Juventus earned almost €92 million - €91.8 million to be precise – via their participation in this season’s UEFA Champions League. €78 million came directly from UEFA’s prize money system, while a further €14 million was brought into the club’s coffers from ticket sales. Since 2012/13, the Bianconeri have collected more money than any other Italian side, averaging around €77 million per season over the past six years.
#Juventus, dal 2012 oltre 450 milioni di ricavi dalla #ChampionsLeague: nel 2017/18 incassi per 92 milioni https://t.co/Y4Hx5ONllq pic.twitter.com/SmeSocLbTZ— Calcio e Finanza (@CalcioFinanza) May 3, 2018
(Calcio e Finanza)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
