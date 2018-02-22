Revealed: Juventus full-back no longer a priority for Man City
04 March at 17:00According to the latest reports from the Mirror, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is no longer a priority transfer target for Manchester City. Indeed, the Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League several times over the last couple of years, as Chelsea have also been interested in securing his services.
However, it has now emerged that City manager Pep Guardiola has turned his attention towards 17-year-old Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon, who has been in very impressive form for the Craven Cottage outfit this season.
The news will come as a welcome boost for Juve directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, who have made it clear several times that they would be highly reluctant to let go of the former Santos and FC Porto man.
It does of course remain to be seen whether the Citizens will be successful in their pursuit of the aforementioned Sessegnon. If not, the situation could well change again come the summer.
(Mirror Online)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
