Serie A giants Juventus have drawn up a list of goalkeepers that they will look to sign in the summer transfer window.

While Gianluigi Buffon has long been Juventus’ long-standing veteran stopper, he had previously announced that he will retire from football in 2018. And Juventus are now on the lookout for a goalkeeper, despite the fact that Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta believe that current Wojciech Szczesny will be the first-choice next season. And the club is on the lookout for a second-choice.

Per Tuttosport , On the top of the list lies Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who spent a loan spell at Tottenham last season. What makes him a priority is the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season and he will make a free transfer. Napoli are said to be interested as well, with Pepe Reina set to leave.

Lazio stopper Federico Marchetti is also an alternative, with the 34-year-old’s deal at the club set to expire in the summer.

The option of Mattia Perin also looms large, with the 25-year-old having appeared in all the games this season for Genoa and is now beginning to prove his true mettle.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)