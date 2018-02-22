Revealed: Juventus make crucial breakthrough in Emre Can pursuit
03 May at 12:00According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are edging closer to securing the signature of Emre Can, whose contract with Premier League giants Liverpool is due to expire at the end of June.
In recent weeks, there have been some doubts over whether the Bianconeri would be able to get a deal over the line, despite the fact that directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have been working towards bringing the player to Turin for some time.
However, it seems that they have made a decisive breakthrough in negotiations by agreeing to pay the German midfielder’s agents a significant sum of money in commission. Indeed, they are set to earn several million euros apiece when the deal is eventually confirmed.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
