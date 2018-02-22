It is confirmed: Giorgio Chiellini will miss tomorrow evening's Coppa Italia final.Juventus are set to face Milan in order to continue their pursuit for the Double. They will, however, be able to rely on Mattia De Sciglio, Mario Mandzukic and Benedikt Höwedes.Here is the squad list:Buffon, Szczesny, Pinsoglio.: De Sciglio, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Howedes, Rugani, Lichtsteiner.: Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur.Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, D. Costa, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi.