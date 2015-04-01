Revealed: Juventus update shopping list after Fiorentina loss

Last night’s 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina could have some heavy repercussions in the world of Juventus.



If the recent acquisitions of Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara say anything, it’s that Juventus are thinking of the future. Then again, they are going to need more than that if they’re to compete for the Champions League, which is surely their objective at this stage.



Having acquired Tomas Rincon, then, the Bianconeri could satisfy Coach Max Allegri and find a second midfielder. Not started against Fiorentina, Miralem Pjanic is a guarantee of quality, but needs someone to do the running for him.



Juventus are set to keep pushing hard for Corentin Tolisso of Lyon who, while expensive, is also young. Then again, he’d be cup-tied.



Otherwise, Wolfsburg’s Luiz Gustavo is an option, but he would also cost something in the region of €30 million and is already 29 years old.



It is in defence that some true problems have been uncovered, however: with Stephan Lichtsteiner suspended, Allegri had to abandon the four-man defence, and Kwadwo Asamoah isn’t good as a wing-back, anyway.



Though Schalke have resisted on that front, the Bianconeri are going to keep insisting on Sead Kolasinac, and opt for Leonardo Spinazzola of Atalanta if that were to fail.



One thing is clear, however: the Bianconeri need to get a move on if they’re to boost their roster, and prove that Florence wasn’t a blip.



Then again, Juventus have now lost four games out of 20.



Edoardo Siddi, adapted by @EdoDalmonte