​Speaking to UEFA.com, the German Coach discussed Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League quarter final tie with Manchester City, who beat his team 5-0 earlier this season at the Etihad.

​Yet Klopp doesn’t want to renounce his tactics, which helped Liverpool go 4-1 up in the return leg at Anfield (where tonight’s game will take place), before goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane reduced the gap.

“The way we attack the opponent, the way we defend high is unpleasant (for our opponents). If we do that well they will have some difficulty coping with it,” Klopp said.

“It will be very exciting. There’s no guarantee this will work. In the end it’s the lads on the pitch who will decide the game.”

Fears that Liverpool will concede (and more than once) at home are more than justified, and explain why Pep Guardiola’s are clear favourites.