Revealed: Liverpool and AC Milan among clubs interested in Barça midfielder
28 July at 17:15AC Milan and Liverpool are included in a five-club shortlist which is believed to be keeping a close eye on Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. The 24-year-old is not going to be a regular starter at the Camp Nou next summer and according to reports in Spain, several European giants are interested in signing the product of Barcelona academy.
Mundo Deporivo claims Rafinha is not only transfer target of Liverpool and AC Milan. The Spanish paper reports Inter, Tottenham and Arsenal are also monitoring the Brazilian midfielder.
Luis Enrique did consistently field Rafinha last season before the player picked up a knee injury. The Brazilian is now focusing on his full recovery but he has recently refused to rule out a possible departure from the Camp Nou this summer.
“Only god knows what’s going to happen with my future. I am a Barcelona player and I only want to recover from my injury”, Rafinha said a few weeks ago.
“Let’s see what will happen next, I can only say that anything can happen”.
If Rafinha decides to leave, Premier League and Serie A giants will be battling it out for the versatile Brazilian midfielder.
