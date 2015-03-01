Revealed: Man City intend to lure Man Utd target Dybala from Juventus
09 February at 12:00After losing out to great rivals Manchester United in their quest to sign Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal last month, Manchester City have turned their attention towards another superstar of world football.
Indeed, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Pep Guardiola has set his sights on luring Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to the Etihad Stadium this summer.
The Citizens had tried to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez on deadline day, but their pursuit of the Algerian international ultimately ended in failure. It now appears unlikely they will reignite their interest in him come the end of the season, hence they have been busy identifying alternative targets.
Meanwhile, Red Devils boss José Mourinho has insisted he will not be looking to make any further additions to his frontline and is said to be happy with the options at his disposal for now. This could leave the coast clear for City to sign the Argentine from the Bianconeri.
(Don Balon)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
