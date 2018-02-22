Revealed: Man Utd and Spurs target could remain at Fulham on one condition
24 March at 14:10According to the latest reports from The Sun, Ryan Sessegnon could decide to stay at Fulham for one more season if the club are successful in their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.
Top Six sides such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have repeatedly been linked with him over the past 18 months, though it seems there is a scenario which could see him remain at Craven Cottage for another year.
Valued at around the €30 million mark, The Cottagers would be forced to cash in on him should they fail to reach the top flight. He is, after all, once of the hottest properties in English football at the moment.
Indeed, the 17-year-old has also been mentioned as a potential target for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly looking to improve their options in that area of Unai Emery’s squad come the end of the campaign.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
