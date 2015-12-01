Revealed: Man Utd decide future of Juventus target Darmian

Reports have linked Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian with a move to Juventus for several months now, and it is no secret he is on the Bianconeri’s radar.



Indeed, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have been working on his potential arrival for a while now. He is also wanted by Roma, who are looking for new wide men with Bruno Peres and Emerson Palmieri angling for a move away from the capital.



Meanwhile, according to the Sunday Express, Red Devils manager José Mourinho has decided he would like to keep the player until at least the end of the season.



While Darmian is not a first choice pick under the Portuguese coach, he is seen as a good alternative to have while the team is competing on all fronts. That does of course mean the situation could change in June and there is a real chance of him leaving. Juve remain keen to bring the former Torino man back to Turin.



(Sunday Express)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)