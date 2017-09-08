Revealed: Man Utd refused to sign Zidane before he joined Juve
08 September at 15:10Manchester United rejected a chance to sign Zinedine Zidane back in 1996, former Man Utd president Martin Edwards told Radio BBC 5 Live.
“We had to decide whether to sign Zidane or Cantona”, Edawrds said.
"Zidane and Eric played in the same position and Alex [Ferugosn] felt if they brought Zidane in it would have upset Eric.”
" Eric retired a year later and Zidane was younger so he would have continued it."
Zidane joined Juventus from Bordeaux that same summer. The Frenchman went on to score 31 goals in 210 appearances with the Old Lady before joining Real Madrid for € 80 million in summer 2001. That summer Zidane became the most expensive player in the history of the game.
During his time as a footballer at the Bernabeu Zidane netted 49 goals in 227 games confirming to be one of the best players that football fans have ever admired on the pitch.
