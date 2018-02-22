Revealed: Man Utd, Spurs and Roma target dreams of Barcelona move
28 March at 18:00During an interview with Goal.com, Ajax winger Justin Kluivert has revealed that his dream is to one day follow in his father Patrick’s footsteps by playing for Barcelona. Here is what he had to say:
“I would like to follow in the footsteps of my father. Barcelona is the team of my dreams. I would not reject other clubs if they came calling, but my dream is to play for Barcelona.”
The 18-year-old has been linked with Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, while Roma sporting director Monchi is also said to be a huge admirer of his skill and ability.
It is unclear whether senior figures in Catalonia deem him ready for a move to La Blaugrana yet. If and when they do, there is a very good chance that will be where he ends up if his latest comments are anything to go by.
(Goal.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments