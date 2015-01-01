

Manchester United have stepped up their quest to land Torino striker Andrea Belotti. According to ESPN , the Red Devils are ready to beat off the competition to bring the 23-year-old marksman to Old Trafford this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho is lining up a brand new striking tandem ahead of next season; Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann is the number one priority and now Belotti is next on the list of targets. It’s also been revealed that the Premier League giants have been in discussions with Torino since last December and have established an excellent relationship.



Belotti currently heads the Serie A goalscoring charts along with Roma striker Edin Dzeko with both men locked on 25 with just four rounds of games remaining. The Italian has also been linked with potential moves to both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain but recent reports have stated that a move to the Premier League is his preferred destination.



Torino has an £84M release clause written into his current contract which has reportedly been given the green-light by United chiefs.