Revealed: Mazzarri tells Cairo who he must sign for Torino
08 March at 18:45Torino coach Walter Mazzarri is already planning ahead for next season and has identified who he believes Torino’s number one transfer target should be this summer.
Indeed, the former Napoli and Inter tactician has already informed president Urbano Cairo that he desperately wants the club to sign Uruguayan wing-back Diego Laxalt, with whom he worked for a brief spell during their time together in Milan.
This would indicate that the 56-year-old San Vincenzo native intends to change the team’s formation next season, switching from a 4-3-3 to his preferred 3-5-2 structure.
Laxalt has emerged as one of Serie A’s finest wide player during his time at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, so it comes as no surprise that Mazzarri has set his sights on luring him to Turin. Time will tell whether Cairo is able to reach a deal with his Rossoblu counterpart Enrico Preziosi, who is known to be a tough negotiator.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments