Revealed: Mbappè: 'Real Madrid wanted me but....'

Kylian Mbappè moved from Monaco to PSG this past summer in another huge move. Emery's team had already signed Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros as they also added Mbappè in a 150+ million euros deal. PSG weren't the only ones after the young french rising star as Florentino Perez' side also had strong interest in him. Here is what he had to say on the matter in an interview with Spanish news site Marca :



"Yes we did have talks with Real Madrid. Even so, los Blancos are now the past for me as I am looking ahead....". PSG and Real Madrid will meet up in the UCL later this year as Kylian Mbappè will face los Blancos for the first time since his move to the French club. He is doing very well in Paris as he scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 21 games for Emery's side...