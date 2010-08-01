It’s been revealed by The Sun that Lionel Messi’s father has held talks with Manchester City chiefs about a possible move for his son. City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has worked alongside the Argentine superstar at Barcelona and could be the key to sealing a surprise switch to the Premier League.





Messi’s relationship with Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is special after the Catalan tactician nurtured him into the world’s greatest player during his time at the Camp Nou. Although The Sun believes a move this summer is out of the question, as it stands, Messi would be available on a free-transfer next year as he has yet to sign a new deal in Catalonia.

The 30-year-old looked set to put pen to paper on a new agreement but this has not materialised despite Barca President Josep Bartomeu’s claims that there is no need for alarm and that all has been agreed. It had been expected that Barca would announce the new agreement during their summer tour of the US.