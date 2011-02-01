Revealed: Messi’s favourite candidate to replace Luis Enrique
04 March at 18:45Luis Enrique will step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season. The Catalan boss has recently revealed his decision and of course many top managers are being linked with replacing the former AS Roma boss who has yet to decide which team to coach next season.
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli and his Athletic Bilbao counterpart Ernesto Valverde are being linked with the Barcelona job and are on top of the blaugrana shortlist to replace Luis Enrique.
Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that Juventus boss Max Allegri is also on Barcelona’s sights given that the blaugrana International director of Sport is Ariedo Braida, a former AC Milan representative who is on very good terms with the Italian manager.
According to a report of Diario Gol, Barcelona star Lionel Messi has his own favourite candidate for the Barcelona job. The Spain news outlet reports that Jorge Sampaoli is Messi’s favourite pick to become the new Barcelona boss.
The Argentine manager has a € 1.5 million release clause included in his Sevilla deal.
