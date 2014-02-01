Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 18-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at either Chelsea or Manchester United, has reportedly been offered a deal worth €3.5M-a-season to try to persuade him to stay at the San Siro.

Reports from Premium Sport (via Calciomercato.com) this morning, have revealed the new offer presented by AC Milan chiefs to young superstar goalkeeperThe 18-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at either Chelsea or Manchester United, has reportedly been offered a deal worth €3.5M-a-season to try to persuade him to stay at the San Siro.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has stated that no decisions on his client’s future will be made until they have sat down with the club’s new Chinese owners who will present their blueprint for the future. Aware of the outside interest, Raiola has forced Rossoneri chiefs into a corner and got them to put their cards on the table.



Now it seems those cards have been shown and it will now be up to the youngster to decide if he wants to stay with the club that has nurtured him into one of Italy’s most promising young players, or whether he wants to continue his career overseas.