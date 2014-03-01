Monaco have explained why they had to let go of Kylian M’Bappe back in 2015.

The French star was sold to Manchester United for a stunning

Instead, vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admits that the sum was needed to

“In 2015 we had to sell in order to meet FFP conditions, so it was more of an obligation (to sell Martial),” Vasilyev said (via 101 greatgoals).

“We are, currently, financially safe and sound. You sell when you think it’s the right time. You’ve got to accept the risk (to then sell someone at a lower price the next time around) and it’s by taking risks that we have got here.”

Martial has struggled to perform up to the standards expected, scoring 13 goals in a promising first EPL season before declining last season, with speculation that he doesn’t really have a part to play in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Vasilyev has also insisted that his club doesn’t want to be considered as one that needs to sell to survive, though this summer’s proceeds should last them a few winters at the very least. They made €177.50 million from the sales of Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue’ Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy, with Kylian M’Bappe reeling in another €145 next year once his loan-to-buy deal comes through.

“My dream has always been to develop the model, in both an economic and sporting sense, as far as possible. I’d said that a few years ago with Forbes magazine; I see that it is a possibility," the vice-president concluded.

€80 million, and some had speculated back then had been made just to ward off the Red Devils, only for the Carrington side to unexpectedly match the asking price.