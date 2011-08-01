Vincenzo Montella has only one doubt ahead of AC Milan’s next Serie A clash against Lazio. The Italian tactician will field a 4-3-3 formation with Andrea Conti who will be ruled out for Sunday’s Olimpico clash against Simone Inzaghi’s side.Conti will be replaced by Ignazio Abate withstarting in centre defence and Ricardo Rodriguez on the left.Biglia will be playing in centre midfield alongsidebut Montella has a doubt regarding the last attacking winger to start in Rome on Sunday.are all fit and ready to play. Montella is still on two minds and doesn’t know who to start.