Revealed: Montella’s only doubt ahead of AC Milan’s next Serie A clash
07 September at 17:35Vincenzo Montella has only one doubt ahead of AC Milan’s next Serie A clash against Lazio. The Italian tactician will field a 4-3-3 formation with Andrea Conti who will be ruled out for Sunday’s Olimpico clash against Simone Inzaghi’s side.
Conti will be replaced by Ignazio Abate with Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci starting in centre defence and Ricardo Rodriguez on the left.
Biglia will be playing in centre midfield alongside Frank Kessié and Riccardo Montolivo. Up front Suso and Patrik Cutrone will be playing from the first minute but Montella has a doubt regarding the last attacking winger to start in Rome on Sunday.
Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Fabio Borini are all fit and ready to play. Montella is still on two minds and doesn’t know who to start.
According to our sources, however, Borini is the favourite to start against Lazio although Montella could change his mind after the following training sessions.
Go to comments