Revealed: Mourinho’s son joins Man Utd technical staff
02 April at 14:45Manchester United’s comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon has left many of the club’s supporters with just one question on their mind: why does José Mourinho’s son appear to have joined their team’s technical staff?
Mario José, who is a renowned Barcelona fan and staunch supporter of Lionel Messi, was pictured alongside the rest of the Red Devils’ coaching team wearing an official Man Utd training jacket.
The 18-year-old had been registered as a goalkeeper with Fulham’s youth academy, though it seems he may have started ended his playing career in order to focus on following in his father’s footsteps on the sidelines.
Slightly different experience for me today, one I certainly enjoyed. It’s all part of the learning process. More importantly it was the 3 points we wanted pic.twitter.com/aWwVoTHzKe— Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 31, 2018
