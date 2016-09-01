The Belgian international is wanted by Guangzhou Evergrande, and the capitoline paper confirms that the Chinese club’s offer of

40 million is genuine. Thing is, Roma want

50m for their man. It will be difficult for anyone to stump up that kind of money in January.

The Roma star has also been chased by the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea, but has found himself in hot water after he published a rowdy new year video in which he looked inebriated, smoked and swore on camera.

The Belgian has found himself being fined

100.000, and was made to apologise for the team.

This has driven a wedge between the club and Nainggolan, who has also found himself being dropped by Belgian Coach Roberto Martinez for what appear to be similar reasons.

Could the Red Devil - who is also appreciated by Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho - find himself leaving?