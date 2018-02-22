Revealed: Napoli target wants to stay at Man City to learn from Guardiola
30 March at 18:40During an interview with Sport, Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko discussed what life is like as a player working under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, and insists he has no desire to leave the club this summer in search of more regular first team football. Here is what he had to say:
“I played as a left-back because Guardiola asked me to. I feel like a midfielder, but I’m available to play wherever the coach decides. I’m happy with my growth at City, I want to improve here.”
The Ukrainian starlet was previously a target for Serie A side Napoli, who wanted to sign him on loan with an option to buy, though he claims that was never something he was interested in:
“Negotiations with Napoli were conducted between the clubs, without me. After they ended and it became clear that I was staying at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola came to me and said that he was glad that I was staying.”
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
