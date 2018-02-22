Revealed: New details about Real-Juventus dressing room bust-up

More details regarding the bust-up involving Real Madrid and Juventus players have emerged, as it seems Marcelo was the man to instigate the situation.



Serie A giants Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals of the competition after Real Madrid were handed a late, controversial penalty in stoppage time and Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for pushing referee Michael Oliver in the heat of the matter. The result and the manner of it enraged Juventus, as Cristiano Ronaldo slotted home the penalty.



CalcioMercato reveal that it was Real's Brazilian star Marcelo who had instigated the dressing room bust-up involving both the sides and sanctions could be imposed soon.



Players from both sides were involved in a scuffle after the game outside the two dressing rooms and the situation didn't worsen because of a metal bar that divided both sets of players. Sergio Ramos was the man to bring peace and police too got involved in the situation.



La Repubblica say that it was Marcelo was started off with it and both the sides, including Ramos, are at the risk of heavy sanctions from UEFA.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)