Revealed: new Inter star could have joined AC Milan instead
18 September at 18:30Inter star has been claiming the spotlight of late with the Slovakia International who netted his first Serie A goal against Crotone last week-end delivering a series of incredibly convincing performances on the defensive front as well.
Inter signed the talented defender from Sampdoria for a € 25 million fee (cash plus Caprari) but the nerazzurri were not the only club interested in signing him.
According to our sources, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan came close to signing the 22-year-old in the summer. The La Liga side made a € 20 million bid that, however, could not be processed due to the Colchoneros’ transfer ban.
AC Milan had also asked information about the defender but in that same period, Villareal decided to accept the rossoneri offer for Musacchio who was Montella’s summer transfer priority.
AC Mian could have signed Skriniar but they decided to sign Musacchio instead. Who signed the best defender?
