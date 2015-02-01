Javier Pastore could well be on his way to Inter, if the latest reports

The Ligue 1 star’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, is in Milan, writes Olivier Tallaron. The journalist confirms that Simonian is in the Lombard capital, which sounds like he is talking to the Nerazzurri about a possible move.

​Back in December Pastore revealed that his agent had been speaking to the San Siro side, but that no ideal had been reached.

Pastore, 28, has scored four Ligue 1 goals since the start of the season, but has found himself being benched more and more as the glut of talents at the club’s disposal - including new arrivals Neymar and Mbappe’ - have left him with limited starting time, and skipping the big games.

Yet, despite club captain Thiago Silva recently saying that Pastore wanted to leave, the Argentine issued a denial recently, saying that

" I have never talked to Thiago Silva about my problems and my future at the club. I have never put any pressure on anybody. This is not my style.”