Revealed: Pastore's agent is in Milan
19 January at 18:50Javier Pastore could well be on his way to Inter, if the latest reports from Canal+ are anything to go by.
The Ligue 1 star’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, is in Milan, writes Olivier Tallaron. The journalist confirms that Simonian is in the Lombard capital, which sounds like he is talking to the Nerazzurri about a possible move.
Back in December Pastore revealed that his agent had been speaking to the San Siro side, but that no ideal had been reached.
Pastore, 28, has scored four Ligue 1 goals since the start of the season, but has found himself being benched more and more as the glut of talents at the club’s disposal - including new arrivals Neymar and Mbappe’ - have left him with limited starting time, and skipping the big games.
Yet, despite club captain Thiago Silva recently saying that Pastore wanted to leave, the Argentine issued a denial recently, saying that " I have never talked to Thiago Silva about my problems and my future at the club. I have never put any pressure on anybody. This is not my style.”
