Leonardo came very close to bringing Juventus and Milan legend Andrea Pirlo to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian revealed on Sunday night that he was thinking of Pirlo - recently released by AC Milan - when he has just taken over the reins at PSG in the summer of 2011.

Leonardo would go on to hold the post of director of sport for two years, helping PSG win their maiden Ligue 1 title.

“I’ve already signed with Juventus, had you called me two days ago I’d have come!”, Pirlo is alleged to have told the former Milanista.

Leonardo’s club would go on to sign Marco Verratti the following summer, so it’s hard to say whether they have that many regrets. Pirlo was considered to be on the way down when he left Milan, only to see his career be galvanized by a move to Juventus, where he won four Serie A titles.

