Revealed: players that could leave AC Milan in January
29 December at 10:35AC Milan will probably make a few signings in the January transfer window to strengthen a team that has been failing to live to expectations so far this season.
The rossoneri spent over € 200 million in the summer hoping to build a team that could have qualified for the Champions League. This target, however, is still pretty far and it’s hard to believe the Serie A giants will climb the table and reach the fourth spot by the end of the campaign.
One month ago Vincenzo Montella was sacked and Gennaro Gattuso was hired to replace him. The rossoneri have only won three games under the new manager but have at least managed to qualify for the Coppa Italia semi-finals beating Inter in the quarter finals.
The rossoneri, however, are not only going to sign new players but will also sell some of their outcasts.
Check out our gallery to find out who is likely to leave the San Siro in the January transfer window.
Go to comments