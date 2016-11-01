PSG aren’t going to sell Neymar,

The Spanish daily wrote a fascinating piece today, saying that the French club isn’t in the habit of selling, at least not players who are important to them.

The Brazilian has been linked to a departure from the French capital, with Real Madrid being a prime candidate. The €222 million signing is seen as wanting a bigger challenge, and of being frustrated by the recent 3-1 loss to Real in the Champions League.

The Catalan paper explains, however, that this isn’t the first time that someone has tried to prize away a key PSG player… and failed.

Thiago Silva and Marquinhos have been both wanted by the Blaugrana, and they went nowhere. Marco verratti was a big summer target, as was Angel Di Maria.

The players who have left (Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier) had lost their importance, and selling them became necessary for FFP reasons.

This explains why Donato Di Campli, Verratti’s former agent, has called the Parc des Princes “a prison”, which locks up any big names who want to leave.