Mino Raiola is set to earn an incredible £41M from the sale last year of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

In a new book published in Germany entitled Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football , it’s been revealed that super-agentis set to earn an incredible £41M from the sale last year of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

The French midfielder returned to Old Trafford last summer for a world-record fee of £89M and one man who was left smiling more than anyone else was Raiola himself who netted £23M from the transfer fee. Not only that, it’s understood that he will also earn in excess of £16M on future payments during Pogba’s stay in Manchester. The book also reveals that United paid £2.2M to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency owned by the midfielder.



Another of Raiola’s clients, Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, reportedly negotiated a deal worth £367,640-a-week after he too arrived at Old Trafford last summer. In addition to this, Ibra was also given a goal bonus of almost £3M after having scored 28 times in his debut season before picking up a serious knee injury.



Pogba’s contract is substantially less than that at £165,588-a-week but the Frenchman’s salary is topped up by substantial incentives tied into his current deal.