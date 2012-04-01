Revealed: Real Madrid had January bid rejected for Zenit star
15 February at 10:00Real Madrid are interested in signing Zenit star Leandro Parades and according to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Merengrues did an offer to sign the Argentinean in the January transfer window.
The La Liga giants offered € 35 million plus Mateo Kovacic who, however, rejected the chance to move to Russia.
The Merengues could make a new attempt to sign Paredes in the summer but Juventus may stand on Florentino’s way.
The Old Lady, in fact, is also interested in Paredes and representatives of the Serie A giants have already resumed talks with the player’s agent Sabbag.
Juventus, however, do not want to enter a bidding war to sign Paredes and will only try to sign the Argentinean if the competition is not exaggerated. Paredes is a long time target of Juventus but the club’s number one target is definitely Emre Can. The Old Lady did try to sign Paredes this past summer but the player joined Zenit St. Petersburg as Juventus failed to wrap up a deal with Roma.
