The Footy Headlines website has published what it believes to be the new Real Madrid third shirt for next season.



The portal has a history of releasing images of new kits before they go on general sale and it has issued photographs today of the new look design for the Spanish giants.



The shirt is red with a monogrammed style badge in the middle and has been called the “Adidas Tango” and it’s also believed that the club’s new tracksuits will follow the same design.