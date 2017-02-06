Revealed: Real Madrid shortlist to replace Keilor Navas in the summer
07 February at 19:30Real Madrid are considering selling Keilor Navas in the summer transfer window to take a younger goalkeeper to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Merengues are being linked with several shot-stoppers over the last few weeks, although their priority for the summer is said to be Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois who is also said to be attracted by the idea of joining the LaLiga giants at the end of the season.
According to the Daily Telegraph, however, the Belgium International is not the only target on Real Madrid’s sights as there are two more Premier League goalkeepers who have attracted the interest of the Blancos.
Manchester United’s David De Gea is a long-time target of Real Madrid so much so his 2015 summer switch to the Bernabeu collapsed in the deadline day. Tottenham star Hugo Lloris is the third player to make Real Madrid’s transfer shortlist for next summer although the France International would only be signed if the LaLiga giants fail to acquire either Courtois or De Gea.
