Revealed: Real Madrid star is the idol of Pique's son

Real Madrid and Fc Barcelona are rivals on the pitch but it isn't always the case off the pitch. In fact Gerard Piqué (who is one of the main symbols of Barcelona) has a Real Madrid jersey in his house! His son Milan loves Real Madrid's James Rodriguez as he is one of his favorite players in the world. It was James' wife who revealed this in an interview with Don Balon, here is what she had to say:



" When we were in Barcelona, we got to meet Shakira and her kids. Our daughter Salome and I are big fans of hers and it was great to meet her". Shakira then told Milan," look that's James' daughter" as he responded by saying " I love James and I have his jersey at home". Similar to Juve's Leonardo Bonucci and his son (who loves Andrea Belotti of Torino), Piqué's son Milan likes James Rodriguez a lot.



Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently tied in la Liga standings as it will be a very tight finish. Both teams can win the title but Real Madrid do have the advantage of having a game in hand on Luis Enrique's club.