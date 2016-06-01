Alexander Isak is set to cost new club Real Madrid €10 million, according to Swedish sources.

National paper Aftonbladet claims that the ‘New Ibra’, as he is known, is set to sign a new deal next week, when his agent is expected to fly to Madrid and agree to a five-year contract.

At age 17, the

Isak has already made his mark in the Allsvenskan, netting 10 goals in 24 games.

Then again, the Merengues had been circling around him for a time.

Isak’s scintillating form (which includes three goals in the Cup) warranted a call-up to the national team, where he became the