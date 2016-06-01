Revealed: Real Madrid teen sensation to cost €10m
16 January at 17:35Alexander Isak is set to cost new club Real Madrid €10 million, according to Swedish sources.
National paper Aftonbladet claims that the ‘New Ibra’, as he is known, is set to sign a new deal next week, when his agent is expected to fly to Madrid and agree to a five-year contract.
At age 17, the Liverpool, PSG and Juventus target is the talk of the town in his home country, with even Manchester United being linked to the talented, graceful youngster.
Isak has already made his mark in the Allsvenskan, netting 10 goals in 24 games.
Marca reported that he’d move to Real Madrid yesterday, a major surprise considering the amount of strong clubs linked to him.
Then again, the Merengues had been circling around him for a time.
Isak’s scintillating form (which includes three goals in the Cup) warranted a call-up to the national team, where he became the youngest ever Swedish international to score, banging in one in a 6-0 rout of Slovakia four days ago.
