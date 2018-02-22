Revealed: Reason why Raiola wants Donnarumma to leave AC Milan
03 March at 12:00Following recent comments of Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola, CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt the reason for the Dutchman wanting his client to leave AC Milan soon enough.
The 18-year-old Donnarumma has never been away from rumors linking him with a move away from San Siro. Despite that, he has been a constant for Milan. While he has become one of the world's best goalkeepers at the mere age of 18, Donnarumma has appeared in every single Serie A game for Milan this season.
Mino Raiola recently has urged his client to leave Milan in an interview with Rai Sports and CalcioMercato understand that the reason for him saying that is that Donnarumma currently has an offer from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
While Donnarumma has interested a host of powerhouse clubs across Europe like Real Madrid and Juventus, PSG have also drawn links with the Italian stopper, as they look to sign a more reliable man between the sticks than Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp.
With Kevin Trapp likely to be leaving the Parc des Princes, the Parisiens are likely to make Donnarumma their first-choice keeper with Areola set to be the first choice following the youngster's rumored arrival.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
