“The only advice I can give him is to always give his best in training and to make sacrifices within his private life so he can become truly great.” Those were the words of Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved, when questioned about Paulo Dybala’s recent struggles. After a great start to the season, goals and assists have dried up for the Argentine; so much so that coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to leave him on the bench against Inter last weekend.



PRIVATE LIFE – It is common knowledge that La Joya recently got back together with his fiancée Antonella Cavalieri, with whom he had split last summer. Juventus see this as a positive as, with a girlfriend at home, it is less likely Dybala will be out late and living the party lifestyle. That said, he is not seen as party animal like a certain Arturo Vidal was during his time in Turin.



REASONS – One of the off-field problems endured by Dybala in recent months has been the ongoing litigation with a former agent of his, whom he sacked in favour of his brother Mariano who is now taking care of his affairs. There is also a tense relationship with Puma, who have taken legal action against him. When at Palermo, Dybala’s entourage sold his image rights to a Maltese company for ten years. They reached an agreement with Puma last summer but, shortly after he switched agent, the Laguna Larga native wanted to revise the deal.



FITNESS – As confirmed by both Nedved and Allegri, the player’s physical condition is also an issue. Each and every time he returns from international duty, he is in poorer shape in terms of his fitness. Jorge Sampaoli does not believe he can play in tandem with Lionel Messi, while Allegri had no qualms about dropping him for the Derby d’Italia. From this, Nedved’s message can be clearly understood. No Juventus leader is better equipped to tell Dybala how to handle life both on and off the pitch. The best thing he can do is go back to having football at the forefront of his mind.



