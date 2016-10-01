Revealed: Roma’s plan to put Florenzi back in midfield
23 January at 12:00Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has made no secret of his desire to move Alessandro Florenzi back into his preferred midfield position, rather than continue to deploy him at right-back.
In order to do this, Giallorossi sporting director Monchi must bring in at least one full-back, given the fact Di Francesco clearly doesn’t trust Bruno Peres to play there week in week out.
Hence, according to Corriere dello Sport, the club is interested in bringing Fiorentina’s Bruno Gaspar to the capital before this month’s transfer window closes. The Viola are desperate to raise fresh funds so they can make one or two new additions of their own, and they see the Portuguese as dispensable.
Meanwhile, Il Messaggero is reporting that Zenit St. Petersburg left-back Domenico Criscito is also on their radar. That said, both Inter and Napoli have already been linked with a move for the former Genoa man, but the Russian Premier League side are reluctant to let him leave before his contract expires in June.
(Corriere dello Sport | Il Messaggero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments