Romelu Lukaku has hinted that he won’t end his career at Manchester United.

The Belgian has scored 12 Premier League and 18 in all competitions for the Red Devils since moving there for a massive

75 million, but slowed down a little in December.

He revealed to Belgian newspaper that he wants to end his career at the club that launched him, Anderlecht:

“My dream was always to play for Anderlecht. Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I had a wonderful time here.”

​Even though he was only a teenager, he was able to net 33 goals in 72 games with Les Mauves before Chelsea snapped him up.

​Though he has cost a lot of money, there are doubts as to whether the Belgian can shine in big games and truly become a superstar.

Will he end up returning to Belgium sooner than expected?