Revealed: Saudi Arabia striker to train with Man Utd
30 March at 17:20Saudi Arabia striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi is to spend three weeks training with Manchester United in an attempt to sharpen up his game ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The 31-year-old, who has scored 26 goals in 33 international matches, will work on his fitness and finishing alongside José Mourinho’s star-studded Red Devils squad.
Turki Al-Skeikh – chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) of Saudi Arabia – wrote on Twitter: “It was agreed with Manchester United for Mohammad Al-Sahlawi to join for a training programme for three weeks, may God benefit him.”
The arrangement is in fact part of a commercial agreement between the Old Trafford club and sporting authorities in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Sahlawi plies his trade for Al-Nassr.
In October last year, United signed a memorandum of understanding with GSA which will see the club help develop the Saudi football industry, as part of its 2030 vision – the plan to diversify the Saudi economy and to develop its public sectors announced in 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman [via PA Sport].
