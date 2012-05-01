Revealed: Serie A star would cost Man Utd more than €80m
23 September at 10:58Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have already sent their scouts to watch him and next summer could be the right moment for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to leave Lazio and finally join a big club.
Juventus had offered € 40 million plus add-ons last summer but Lazio rejected the bianconeri offer. The biancocelesti signed SMS for € 9 million from Genk in summer 2015. The Belgian side did also include a next-sale clause option in the player’s deal but Lazio are now determined to pay that fee in advance.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Lotito will offer Genk a fee close to € 10 million so that the Belgian club can cancel their next-sale clause.
Lazio would sell their star for a fee exceeding € 80 million in the summer and are want to keep all the proceeding in their bank, without sharing with any other club.
Meantime, Manchester United, City and Bayern Munich keep monitoring the Serbian, whilst Juventus seem to be out of the race.
