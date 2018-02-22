Revealed: Simeone’s plan to bring Dybala to Atlético Madrid
01 April at 23:30According to the latest reports from Don Balón, Diego Simeone has not given up hope of luring Paulo Dybala to Atlético Madrid, despite Beppe Marotta’s insistence that there was nothing untoward about the pair meeting up in a Madrid restaurant last week.
Indeed, the Argentine coach used a similar strategy in 2016 when he had dinner with Diego Costa when it became clear that he was looking to bring the striker back to Madrid from Chelsea.
Cholo is determined to have a ready-made replacement lined up ahead of this summer’s transfer window, when it is expected that Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona for a fee in the region of €100 million.
It remains to be seen whether Los Colchoneros will be able to tempt Juventus into selling their prized asset – they may have to offer a player or two in part exchange to have any chance of doing so.
It would represent quite a coup if they did manage to get a deal over the line, especially considering the fact La Joya has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain over the course of the past few months.
(Don Balón)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
