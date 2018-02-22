Revealed: Spalletti argued with Mazzarri before awkward handshake
09 April at 10:10Today’s edition of Tuttosport reveals Luciano Spalletti and Walter Mazzarri argued before the final whistle of Inter-Torino yesterday night. The Turin-based paper reports the Inter manager told Mazzarri ‘you are so lucky’ before the end of the game with Mazzarri that did not take Spalletti’s claims very well.
Mazzarri, in fact, is reported to have replied to Spalletti saying: “This guys is crazy”.
The two managers seemed to be a bit nervous also during the post-match interviews: “Mazzarri is always a bit scared, even when he wins”, Spalletti said.
“He shouldn’t be scared, he should have given me a handshake or not give it to me at all if he didn’t want to.”
Yet again, Mazzarri’s reply was pretty straightforward: “Spalletti was going to greet the referees without coming to me for the handshake. I went to him and he made a strange smile when he saw me. I told him nothing, I wanted to have respect, which is something he forgot.”
