Chinese clubs are being offering crazy money to every club and player around Europe trying to attract big names to the Far East and raise the level of the Chinese Super League. According to a report of Wales Online , Swansea are one of the clubs to have rejected a big-money offer coming from China for one of their stars.​Swansea are away from the Premier League drop-zone also thanks to the Iceland International’s performances this season. The former Tottenham man hasand representatives of Swansea have made Chinese businessmen crystal clear that their 27-year-old star won’t be leaving the club at any price before the end of the season.The Chinese transfer market shuts at the end of the month, but Swansea are not going to sell Sigurdson in the last days of the Chinese transfer window.