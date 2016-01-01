Revealed: Swansea knocked back January €35m China bid for midfield star
05 February at 17:48Chinese clubs are being offering crazy money to every club and player around Europe trying to attract big names to the Far East and raise the level of the Chinese Super League.
According to a report of Wales Online, Swansea are one of the clubs to have rejected a big-money offer coming from China for one of their stars. The Online publication reports that the Swans have rejected a £30 million offer (€35 million) for their midfield star Gyfly Sigurdsson.
Swansea are away from the Premier League drop-zone also thanks to the Iceland International’s performances this season. The former Tottenham man has eight goals and seven assists in 25 games in all competitions so far this season and representatives of Swansea have made Chinese businessmen crystal clear that their 27-year-old star won’t be leaving the club at any price before the end of the season.
The Chinese transfer market shuts at the end of the month, but Swansea are not going to sell Sigurdson in the last days of the Chinese transfer window.
Share on